Senator Meets Youth Council To Discuss Political Participation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) -- Rapporteur of the Senate's Media and National Guidance Committee, Senator Omar Ayasrah, on Tuesday met with the head of the Jordanian Youth Council, Suleiman Saqqar, and a group of youth representatives from across the Kingdom.According to a committee statement, Ayasrah reviewed the stages of the Jordanian state's development, marked by successive achievements in comprehensive political, economic, and administrative modernization that laid the foundations for stability and progress based on respect for the Constitution, the rule of law, and political pluralism.He stressed that youth constitute a central pillar in the modernization and reform process through their awareness and positive, responsible participation in public life, highlighting the pivotal role of Jordanian women in political and party work as key partners in development and decision-making.Ayasrah noted that the political modernization project has helped establish a supportive legislative and regulatory environment for political participation and party activity, providing youth with broader opportunities to engage in public life and contribute to program-based parliamentary work.He underlined the need for integrated efforts among educational, media, and youth institutions to promote the values of active citizenship and build political awareness among young people, enabling them to assume responsibility and participate in national decision-making.For their part, members of the council outlined their vision and objectives to enhance youth participation in public affairs, as well as key programs and activities aimed at empowering youth politically and socially.They emphasized the importance of providing necessary support to youth initiatives and linking volunteer work with political and party pathways.They added that engaging with the experiences of Senate members offers youth a valuable opportunity to gain in-depth practical insights that broaden their political awareness and strengthen their understanding of parliamentary and legislative processes, positively reflecting on their future participation in public life.