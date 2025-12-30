MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SuperQ Quantum Appoints Tech Veteran Willem Krüger as Business Lead to Drive Global Commercial Expansion

December 30, 2025 7:00 AM EST | Source: SuperQ Quantum

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) (" SuperQ Quantum ", " SuperQ ", or the " Company ") has named former PwC, EY and AECOM leader and sustainability expert Willem Krüger

Krüger joins SuperQ as the Company moves to capitalize on its flagship SuperTM platform. Unlike traditional quantum interfaces that require specialized coding, the SuperTM platform uses a natural-language, ChatGPT-style interface to give industries direct access to quantum annealing and gate-based processing alongside classical high-performance computing. Under the hood, Super's proprietary technology determines how to break down complex problems, orchestrate the best-suited workflows to solve them, and present actionable results to business users.

"Will knows how to take complex, disruptive tech and make it make sense for the bottom line," said Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "In his Big 4 consulting roles, Will has worked extensively in the sectors that we are targeting for SuperQ's growth. His experience in scaling companies and working with enterprise clients is exactly what we need as we transition from technical milestones to driving real-world ROI for our clients."

Driving Practical Quantum Adoption

In his new role, Krüger will focus on building commercial partnerships and expanding the adoption of SuperQ's optimization tools across the energy, logistics, and finance sectors.

With over 12 years of experience in technology commercialization, Krüger has a track record of guiding firms through the "go-to-market" phase. Previously a Director at PwC, he is well-known in the Western Canadian tech community for his work in digital transformation and energy transition -sectors that stand to benefit most from quantum-enhanced computing.

"The tech at SuperQ is impressive, but what really drew me in was the focus on accessibility," said Krüger. "The SuperTM platform removes the traditional barriers to quantum and supercomputing. I'm looking forward to helping our partners and customers solve problems that were, until now, computationally out of reach."

"With my background in consulting and interest in advanced technologies for the new industrial era, I look forward to supporting SuperQ's growth as Canada's and world's leading quantum computing company. SuperQ's SuperTM platform is a powerful tool that helps enterprises, governments, and researchers tackle tough real-world problems like optimizing supply chains or improving manufacturing efficiency by combining quantum and high-performance computing in an easy-to-use way," Krüger further added. "I am fascinated by quantum's potential and eager to see first-hand its benefits for businesses and researchers."

Krüger is based in Calgary, Canada, and has strong ties with Europe, which is an emerging market for SuperQ. With Krúger joining the ranks, the Company is well-positioned to accelerate its commercial growth in both North America and Europe.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, looking to emerge as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI previously beyond reach. We are looking to position ourselves as the trusted leader in quantum and supercomputing-powered problem-solving and optimization.

Our flagship SuperTM platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

For further information contact:

Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

Email: ...

Telephone: +1 587 889 1918



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at . There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: SuperQ Quantum