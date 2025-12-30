Meet Raihan Vadra: Priyanka Gandhi's Son, Education, Career And Net Worth

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has carved his own path away from politics. From his education to his career as a photographer, here's a closer look at his life and journey.

Raihan Rajiv Vadra is the son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra. At 25, he has chosen a path very different from his political family, building his identity as a visual artist and photographer while largely staying away from public and political attention.

Raihan studied at The Doon School in Dehradun, where his interest in art and creativity began to develop. He later went on to study politics at SOAS, University of London. Over the years, photography became his main passion, influenced by travel, nature, and encouragement from his family.

Raihan works across different photography styles, including wildlife, street, and commercial photography. In 2021, he held his first solo exhibition, Dark Perception, at Bikaner House in New Delhi. Later exhibitions such as Anumana and Upamana helped him gain recognition as an emerging contemporary artist.

Raihan recently came into the spotlight after getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig. The couple reportedly dated for several years before the engagement, which was celebrated privately by both families. A larger celebration is expected to take place later in Rajasthan.

There is no verified or public information available about Raihan Vadra's net worth or income. Since he remains focused on his artistic career and keeps a low public profile, details about his finances have not been disclosed or officially reported.