'Bengal Attracted Rs 13.8L Cr Investment': Panja Counters Amit Shah

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "fear and corruption" remarks, saying that the state has attracted investments of Rs 13.8 lakh crores between 2011 to 2025 under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a video released by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Minister Shashi Panja said, "Today, Amit Shah has come to West Bengal. He said that industries have died in West Bengal, and no investment comes to the state. Under the leadership of CM Mamata Banerjee, the state attracted investment of Rs 13.8 lakh crore between the years 2011 and 2025."

'Women are safe in West Bengal'

She further asserted that women are safe in Kolkata and emphasised strict punishment for crimes against women. "BJP should not talk about security because it is the BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar who was released... In Kolkata (West Bengal), women are safe to roam freely, no incident took place, whether it was Christmas or is it about New Year. Women are safe in West Bengal. If there is any such atrocity or attack on a woman, then the culprits are punished; they are not saved from punishment," she added.

Amit Shah's 'Fear and Corruption' Jibe

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee government and said that "fear and corruption" have become the identity of West Bengal for the last 14 years.

He also questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state, accusing her government of refusing to provide land for border fencing. "Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All beneficial schemes started by Modi have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years. After April 15, 2026, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture. This 'Banga Bhoomi' holds great importance for us because the BJP was formed by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was a big leader from here," Shah said while addressing a press conference.

