Trump, Putin Discuss Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the exchange in a short post on X, noting that the conversation was “positive.”
According to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, Putin informed Trump during the call that recent “reckless terrorist actions” by Ukrainian forces “will, naturally, not be without consequences, [without] the most serious response.”
Moscow later disclosed that Ukraine had launched 91 long-range kamikaze drones overnight, targeting Putin’s residence in Russia’s Novgorod Region.
Ushakov stated that Trump “was shocked by this report. Literally outraged. He said that he could not even have imagined such crazy actions.”
He added that the incident would “undoubtedly affect American approaches in the context of working with [Vladimir] Zelensky.”
Ushakov also quoted Trump as saying, “thank God,” his administration had not provided Kiev with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Just a day earlier, Trump hosted Ukrainian President Zelensky in Florida for another round of talks on a potential peace agreement with Russia.
Zelensky had previously unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the conflict, which he claimed was under review, though Trump declined to endorse it. When asked if Washington had a backup strategy should mediation fail, Zelensky responded that Russia should be the one considering alternatives, asserting that “Russia’s ‘Plan A’ is war.”
