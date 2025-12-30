Mandatory Evacuation Announced From 14 Border Villages In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The regional defense council has decided to introduce a mandatory evacuation from 14 border villages. These include the Novhorod-Siverskyi, Semenivka, Snovsk, and Horodnia communities," Chaus said.

He noted that despite daily shelling of the border areas, around 300 people are still living there.

"Residents of the 14 settlements will be informed about assembly points. All necessary services are involved in the process. There are designated evacuation routes and transportation available. The accommodation of evacuees is a mandatory condition. There are guaranteed places for temporary residence," Chaus said.

He added that the evacuation is to be completed within 30 days.

The regional governr clarified that more than 1,400 residents had already left border settlements this year.

Earlier reports said that forced evacuation of children together with their parents would be carried out from 19 settlements in the Donetsk region.

Photo for illustration purposes