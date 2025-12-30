403
Qatar Chamber Emphasizes Role Of Private Sector In Driving Investments In Sudan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber stressed the importance of the pivotal role played by the private sector in stimulating investments and trade between Qatar and Sudan, which contributes to strengthening economic cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries came during a meeting held on Tuesday between First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari and Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the State of Qatar, Badreddine Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed Kuwari commended the close fraternal relations between the two countries, noting that trade exchange between Qatar and Sudan recorded a growth of 16 percent last year, growing from QAR 50 million in 2023 to QAR 58 million in 2024 pointed out that despite this growth, the volume of trade remains below the level of ambition and the capabilities available to both countries, which places a significant responsibility on the private sector in Qatar and Sudan to further enhance trade and investment cooperation turn, Ambassador of Sudan to Qatar hailed the close relations between the two brotherly countries, noting that his country is rife of investment opportunities in various sectors such as minerals, agriculture, livestock, Arabic gum, and others, and that there are facilities for Qatari investors wishing to invest in Sudan.Qatar Sudan Qatar Chamber private sector
