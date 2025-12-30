Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Completion Of Halborn Security Audit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project focused on lending and borrowing infrastructure, has confirmed the completion of its Halborn security audit, marking a significant milestone in the project's development roadmap. The audit completion follows an earlier security review conducted by CertiK, reinforcing the project's focus on protocol security and readiness ahead of its upcoming platform launch.

Mutuum Finance continues preparations for the release of its V1 protocol, which is expected to introduce the platform's core lending and borrowing functionality.

Halborn Audit Completion

According to the team, the Halborn audit has now been fully completed, covering the core smart contracts and protocol architecture. Halborn is a well-known blockchain security firm that has audited numerous DeFi protocols, with a focus on identifying vulnerabilities, logic flaws, and systemic risks.

With the Halborn review finalized, Mutuum Finance has completed two independent security assessments. The project previously completed a CertiK audit, achieving a strong overall security score. Together, these audits are intended to provide additional assurance as the protocol moves closer to its first public deployment.

The team has indicated that, following the completion of the Halborn audit, further updates regarding the exact V1 protocol launch timeline are expected to be announced.

Overview of the Mutuum Finance Protocol

Mutuum Finance is developing a non-custodial lending and borrowing platform, designed to allow users to supply assets, earn yield, and borrow against collateral directly on-chain. The protocol's initial version is structured to support decentralized liquidity provision and borrowing mechanisms without intermediaries.

The core components of the V1 protocol include:

Liquidity pools



mtTokens representing supplied assets



Debt tokens associated with borrowed positions



An automated liquidator system

The initial release is expected to support ETH and USDT as the first assets available for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

The Mutuum Finance team has confirmed that the V1 version of the protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia testnet, providing users with the opportunity to interact with and test the platform's core features. This testnet deployment is intended to serve as a key step before broader rollout phases outlined in the project's roadmap.

By aligning protocol deployment with security audits already completed, the project aims to move into its next development phase with a focus on stability, transparency, and user testing.

Presale Status and Token Structure

Alongside development progress, Mutuum Finance remains in its presale phase, with the project currently in phase 7. The MUTM token is priced at $0.04, with a stated launch price of $0.06. According to project disclosures, Mutuum Finance has raised approximately $19.45 million and has attracted over 18,600 token holders to date.

The MUTM token is designed to play a functional role within the protocol's ecosystem, with planned utility tied to platform activity rather than serving solely as a speculative asset.