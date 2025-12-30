BEYOND Developments Launches HADO, The First Residential Project At SIORA On Dubai Islands

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) HADO spans three 21-residential storey towers with 678 residences boasting uninterrupted sea views, each designed to offer clarity, serenity and connection to nature

Dubai, UAE,December 2025: BEYOND Developments, a UAE-based real estate developer focused on shaping distinctive of waterfront destinations, today launched HADO, a sculptural, three-tower residential development and the first project to be unveiled within the SIORA masterplan on Dubai Islands. Set directly along a white sandy beachfront, the community forms part of a pedestrian coastal district where a continuous six-kilometre shoreline brings the sea into daily life and outdoor wellbeing.

Shaped around light, stillness, openness, and a direct relationship with the sea, HADO comprising three 21-storey residential towers oriented to capture uninterrupted coastal views. The development features 678 residences, ranging from one- to four-bedroom homes, including simplex, duplex, and penthouse residences. Each home is thoughtfully designed to enhance everyday living through a strong connection to nature and a calm, balanced rhythm of life. The project is scheduled for handover in Q3 2029.

Commenting on the launch, Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said:“Dubai's real estate market has entered a more considered phase, where long-term value is increasingly defined by quality of life, depth of experience, and the relationship between people and place. Today's residents and investors are seeking communities that are intentional in how they are planned and meaningful in how they are lived. SIORA responds to this shift by positioning coastal living not as a backdrop, but as an integral part of everyday life.”

As the first residential project within SIORA, HADO establishes the tone for the wider masterplan, translating BEYOND's coastal vision into a clearly defined residential address on Dubai Islands. The project is shaped by its setting, scale, and proximity to the sea, reflecting a measured approach to development that prioritises longevity, liveability, and clarity of place.

Taqi added:“With HADO, we close a defining chapter for BEYOND this year, while 2026 will mark the beginning of our next phase of growth, with a pipeline of projects planned across Dubai and the wider UAE that continue to build on our long-term vision for placemaking and quality of life.”

Interiors at HADO are defined by warm wood, natural materials, and soft metallic accents, drawing inspiration from Japanese principles of restraint and contemporary living. Natural light and expansive views of the sea, lagoon waters, or the city skyline are central to the residential experience, while the architecture steps gently toward the shoreline to preserve openness and visual continuity across the masterplan.

Residents will have access to a carefully curated lifestyle offering that extends beyond the home. At ground level, fourteen boutique retail units introduce select dining and lifestyle concepts, complemented by shared amenities including a gym, children's areas, a chef's kitchen, cigar lounge, and multipurpose spaces. An elevated pool, meditation gardens, shaded terraces, and wellness facilities for yoga and renewal support a relaxed, well-paced way of life that flows naturally between private and communal spaces.

HADO also signals the emergence of SIORA as a pedestrian-first coastal destination, where shaded pathways, walkable streets, and seamless access to the beachfront encourage a slower, more intentional rhythm of living. As the first step within the masterplan, the project sets the foundation for a series of future developments that will continue to shape SIORA as one of Dubai's most considered waterfront communities.