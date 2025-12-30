Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 30 December 2025
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2026
Effective from 1 January 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009544116, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.5860% pa
DK0009544389, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.7560% pa
DK0009547994, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.5560% pa
DK0009550196, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.5160% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment
-
Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20251230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment