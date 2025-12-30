Hindu Funeral Rites: Why Is A Pot Broken And Holes Made During Last Rites?

Tradition: In Hinduism, every ritual has a deeper meaning. Certain practices are followed from birth to death. Even the last rites performed after a person dies involve several procedures. Let's find out about one of those customs now.

Last rites are vital in our traditions. They're not just rituals but also signs from our elders about life, death, and the soul's journey. The pot ritual is a key part of this.

In Hindu philosophy, a person is a mix of body and soul. After death, the body is lifeless, but the soul begins its journey. Cremation helps sever the soul's attachment to the body.

During the procession, the bier is lowered ('dimpudugallam'). Rice is scattered to distract the soul and prevent it from re-entering the body, keeping it from returning home.

Near the pyre, the pot is crucial. It symbolizes the body, and the water inside is the soul. Holes are made so water leaks slowly, signifying the soul's gradual exit.

Finally, the pot is broken. This signals the end of the body's bond, telling the soul it's free. It also has a practical side: the water helps control the pyre's flames.