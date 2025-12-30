HAL-Made Multi-Role Helicopter Dhruv NG Takes Maiden Flight, Minister Naidu Calls It 'Major Atmanirbharta Milestone'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-made multi-role helicopter, named Dhruv NG, has taken its maiden flight today with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu hailing it as“major Atmanirbharta milestone.”

Taking to X, Ram Mohan Naidu said,“Honoured to flag off a defining lift-off for India's civil aviation ecosystem. The inaugural test flight of HAL's Advanced Light Civil Helicopter 'Dhruv NG' marks a major Atmanirbharta milestone.”

“A Made-in-India rotary-wing for civil and commercial operations is a proud testament to our indigenous engineering capability. It reflects India's strength to design, develop and manufacture world-class helicopters....Dhruv with the indigenous Shakti engine reinforces our rise as a reliable global aviation manufacturing hub,” he said, after flagging off the helicopter.

The Dhruv NG helicopter is billed as an alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters, made its maiden flight on Tuesday, December 30, in Bengaluru.

Before the take-off, Ram Mohan Naidu also inspected the helicopter's advanced systems and features by getting into the cockpit with the pilot.

About Dhruv NGThe helicopter has been designed and manufactured by the HAL.It is a 5.5 tonne double 'Shakti 1H1C' engine helicopter. It also boasts of self-sealing fuel tanks. The helicopter has advanced vibration control systems to ensure a smooth ride, tailored for VIP and medical transport, PTI reported.Officials have said that the helicopter boasts of modern features in terms of ride quality as well as safety.The helicopter features a world-class, civil-certified glass cockpit and a modern avionics suite, offering superior situational awareness.It has maximum speed of around 285 km/h and range of around 630 km, with a maximum capacity of 14 passengers.Endurance of around three hours and 40 minutes, service ceiling of around 6,000 metres (high-altitude capable), and internal payload of around 1,000 kg.It is equipped with four stretchers and can carry a doctor and an attendant.

After flagging off the helicopter, Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the gathering and said the launch marked a“very important milestone in Indian aviation history” as he congratulated the HAL team, engineers and technicians for the achievement.

The minister said,“This is an especially proud moment for me as the civil aviation minister.”

“It is estimated that we will add over 1,000 helicopters in the next 10 to 15 years, enabled by the regional connectivity UDAN scheme – Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik – driven by the Prime Minister's mission to make aviation more inclusive, democratic and impactful,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)