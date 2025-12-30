Russian Attacks Cause New Power Outages In Three Regions Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on its Facebook page.

"Over the past day, the enemy continued its attacks on energy infrastructure. In particular, the Russians struck energy facilities in the frontline and border regions. As a result, a significant number of users in the Chernihiv region were left without power in the morning. There are also completely or partially de-energized settlements in Kharkiv and Sumy regions," the report says.

It is emphasized that energy companies are doing everything possible to restore the power supply.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, electricity consumption is 4.5% lower than the previous day. This is due to clear weather in the western and part of the central regions of Ukraine. In the Ternopil region, 14 settlements remain without power due to adverse weather conditions.

Due to the consequences of previous massive Russian attacks, most regions of Ukraine have power restriction schedules for enterprises and hourly power outage schedules for the population.

“In regions where hourly power cuts are currently in effect, it is still necessary to reduce energy consumption. Please limit your use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, move energy-intensive processes to nighttime hours – after 11 p.m.,” Ukrenergo advises.

As reported, emergency power cuts in Kyiv are only being implemented in areas located on the left bank of the Dnipro Riv er.