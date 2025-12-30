Kazakhstan Imposes Restrictions On LGBT Content Distribution

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law prohibiting the spread of LGBT agitation in the country, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

The measures are envisioned in the "On Amendments and Supplements Regarding Archival Affairs and Restricting the Distribution of Illegal Content," signed by the president.

Officials have stated that the primary objective of the amendments is to safeguard children from exposure to content that could potentially harm their health and development.

The law introduces restrictions on the distribution of such material across public spaces, media outlets, telecommunications networks, and online platforms, with a particular focus on content that promotes pedophilia or non-traditional sexual orientations.

The amendments were formally approved by Kazakhstan's Senate on December 18, 2025.

Discussions regarding the regulation of LGBT-related content in Kazakhstan began in April 2024, when members of parliament proposed changes to the draft law on mass media.