Parliament Speaker Congratulates Iraq's Halbousi On Re-Election

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker Mazen Al-Qadi on Tuesday congratulated Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi following his election to lead Iraq's parliament.In a message sent to Halbousi, Al-Qadi reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to its longstanding ties with Iraq, citing shared history and mutual interests as a basis for strengthening parliamentary cooperation, coordination and the exchange of expertise.Al-Qadi also invited Halbousi to visit the Jordanian parliament to discuss expanding bilateral parliamentary engagement and aligning positions on issues of mutual interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.