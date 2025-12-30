Environment Ministry Opens 2026 Funding Round For Green Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) - The Ministry of Environment, through the Environmental Protection Fund, has launched its 2026 round of supported projects, targeting youth and women in rural areas through environmentally focused initiatives aimed at strengthening food security, supporting green productive activities, conserving ecosystems, expanding water-harvesting efforts and increasing green cover.The fund will contribute up to 10,000 dinars per project, the ministry said, with projects selected on a regional basis across the northern, central and southern regions. Funding will be capped at five projects per region.The ministry urged interested applicants to review the project support guidelines outlining required documentation and evaluation criteria before submitting applications under the approved procedures.Application forms will be available at the ministry's headquarters every Tuesday starting Jan. 6, 2026. The deadline for submissions is March 5, 2026.Detailed instructions and application forms are available through the ministry's website, the statement said.