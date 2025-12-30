Meningococcal Vaccine Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Meningococcal Vaccine Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 4 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 6.62 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

Market Dynamics

The global meningococcal vaccine market is experiencing growth driven by increasing awareness programs, including public health campaigns, healthcare provider education, and community outreach, which promote vaccine acceptance and uptake. The market is also shifting toward multivalent and next-generation vaccines that protect against multiple serogroups, simplifying immunization schedules, improving compliance, and offering broader, longer-lasting protection. Advanced conjugate technologies and expanded regulatory approvals for wider age groups further support this trend. Growth is bolstered by robust research and development efforts from pharmaceutical companies, healthcare facilities, and non-profits, driving innovation and commercialization.

However, high vaccine costs, particularly for advanced formulations, limit access in low- and middle-income countries, constraining market expansion despite rising awareness. Opportunities lie in collaborations and partnerships with NGOs, healthcare providers, and public health agencies to enhance vaccine accessibility through awareness campaigns, training for healthcare workers, and cost subsidies, particularly in underserved regions. These efforts enhance coverage, foster community trust, and unlock sustainable growth potential for manufacturers across emerging and established markets.

Market Highlights



By Type: The conjugate vaccines segment accounted for the dominating share of 42.6% of the market in 2025.

By End-user: The children segment is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 8.5% in the market during the forecast period. Regional Insights: North America dominated the global market, holding the largest market share of 60% in 2025, due to the presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Players

GlaxoSmithKline plcPfizer Inc.Sanofi PasteurMerck & Co., Inc.Novartis AGCSL LimitedJohnson & JohnsonBharat Biotech International LimitedSerum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.Sinovac Biotech Ltd.Biological E LimitedChongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Bio-Manguinhos (Fiocruz)Hangzhou Jinjiang Group Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd.Biomed Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments

May 2025 - Sanofi's quadrivalent vaccine MenQuadfi (serogroups A, C, W, Y) received FDA approval for expanded use in infants as young as 6 weeks old, making it the first ACWY vaccine approved for this age group.

Segmentation

By Type (2026-2034)ConjugatePolysaccharideSubcapsularBy End-User (2026-2034)ChildrenAdults Want to see full report onFull Report