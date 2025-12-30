Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Arrive In Ranthambore For New Year's Trip

Members of the Gandhi family, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have arrived in Ranthambore, according to sources.

The family arrived in Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday and is staying at a luxury hotel near Ranthambore National Park.

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son, Rehan, had arrived earlier in Ranthambore.

The family is visiting the region to celebrate the New Year and is scheduled to stay till January 2. The visit is being described as a personal and private trip.

Safari and Stay Details

The Gandhi family is expected to go on safari tours inside the Ranthambore National Park during their stay.

The Gandhi family is staying at the five-star resort during their visit. As per the itinerary, they will explore different zones of the park on different days and are likely to witness tiger sightings during their safaris.

A Familiar Retreat for the Gandhis

Ranthambore National Park remains one of the preferred holiday destinations for the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi has visited the national park for the second time this year, while this marks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's third visit to the region. During his visit in April this year Rahul Gandhi experienced the jungle safari, witnessing the majestic Tigress Arrowhead (T-84) and her playful cubs in their natural habitat. The Tigress passed at the age of 11 on June 19 this year.

About Ranthambore National Park

Ranthambore National Park is one of the biggest and most renowned national parks in Northern India. The park is located in the Sawai Madhopur district of southeastern Rajasthan, which is about 130 km from Jaipur. Once considered as one of the famous and former hunting grounds of the Maharajas of Jaipur, today the Ranthambore National Park terrain is a major wildlife tourist attraction that has drawn the attention of many wildlife photographers and lovers.

According to the latest census made available to the public by India's Prime Minister- Narendra Modi, India is home to 2,967 tigers. What makes this figure significant is that it is an increase by a third than the 2014.

