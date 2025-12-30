$1B ETH Staking Spree: Bimine Sparks Fresh Supply Squeeze On Ethereum

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Fresh activity in Ethereum markets is reshaping expectations as BitMine accelerates a $1B ETH staking spree. The move tightens circulating supply and sparks talk of a potential supply squeeze while ETH trades below $3,000. Market data shows rapid inflows into staking contracts, and queues lengthen, and demand for block space stays firm.

Ethereum: Staking Wave Extends Entry Queues

Staking flows surged in recent days as BitMine directed large Ether balances into validator contracts, and on-chain trackers flagged the shift. The company reportedly added 342,560 ETH into staking within 48 hours, and the inflow pushed the entry queue sharply higher. Waiting times expanded past 12 days as new validators lined up for activation.

The exit queue remained shorter, yet scheduled withdrawals still showed sizable balances leaving over several days, and activity stayed orderly. However, entry demand nearly doubled exits, and the pattern pointed toward longer-term positioning over immediate liquidity needs. Therefore, the current queue structure signals confidence in network rewards and continued validator participation.

Network mechanics require that staked ETH remain locked until validators complete exit procedures, and this limits instant selling. Activation limits cap the number of validators joining each epoch, and this naturally prolongs queues during heavy inflows. As a result, short bursts of staking, such as those linked to BitMine, can quickly tighten available supply.

Ether Supply Dynamics and Corporate Accumulation

Locked ETH continues to reshape market structure because staking removes tokens from active trading venues for extended periods. At the same time, fee burn from EIP-1559 offsets issuance during busy periods, and net supply sometimes turns negative. Therefore, fewer liquid coins combine with periodic demand spikes to amplify price reactions.

Current estimates indicate that more than a quarter of total ETH supply is now staked, and participation keeps rising. Furthermore, reward yields near 3–5 percent encourage ongoing deposits, and corporate treasuries are adopting similar strategies. This structural shift reduces circulating float, and it reinforces the supply squeeze narrative across the Ethereum ecosystem.

BitMine has positioned Ethereum as a core treasury asset, and it continues to accumulate while prices remain below recent peaks. Recent data shows BitMine controlling millions of ETH while targeting an even larger share, and it continues to add through staking. Consequently, repeated actions by BitMine underline a strategic approach that favors yield generation and reduced liquid supply.

Treasury Strategy Signals Long-Horizon Positioning

Corporate adoption of staking highlights a shift toward yield-based treasury management within digital assets, and Ethereum sits at the center. BitMine repeatedly emphasized accumulation through its actions, and on-chain movements align with a long-horizon allocation style. Those flows reinforce expectations that more treasury ETH may migrate from exchanges into staking contracts.

Market participants now face a landscape where staking demand outpaces exists, and activation queues remain elevated-the combination of fee burning, moderated issuance, and corporate staking compresses liquid supply across trading venues. Ethereum enters the new quarter with tightening availability while BitMine continues its large-scale staking activity.

Pricing still hovers below $3,000, and ETH maintains a modest rebound from earlier levels. Yet, structural supply factors persist, and they can magnify price swings during periods of thin liquidity. BitMine and parallel corporate strategies keep fueling the $1B ETH staking spree narrative and the emerging supply squeeze on Ethereum.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.