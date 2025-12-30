K'taka Demolition Row: BJP Objects To Rehabilitation Of Encroachers In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi, Dec 30 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has objected to the Congress-led government's decision to announce rehabilitation for encroachers in Bengaluru whose houses were earlier demolished, alleging that the move was taken after the intervention of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The party also stated that it would take a call on agitation at the core committee meeting scheduled on January 5.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, alleging that they have taken a U-turn on the issue of demolition of illegal houses at Kogilu layout in Bengaluru.

Vijayendra said the policies of the Congress-led government have pushed the state towards a situation where people could rise in protest.

He said a BJP state core committee meeting will be held on January 5, during which the party will discuss issues such as the drug mafia, alleged insults to Kannadigas, and irregularities in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, and decide on the roadmap for statewide protests.

He said the Chief Minister has announced a decision to allot houses of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Society at Baiyappanahalli to illegal migrants.“Should policy decisions of our state be taken by Kerala-born AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal sitting in Delhi, or by the Chief Minister of this state?” he asked.

Vijayendra said the houses at Baiyappanahalli were constructed for Kannadigas and the poor, and warned that decisions cannot be taken arbitrarily out of fear of the party high command just to save one's chair. He questioned whether the Chief Minister has the legal authority to take such a decision.

Accusing the government of flouting rules, Vijayendra said announcing the allotment of houses illegally to illegal migrants is clearly against the law.

“The decision taken by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister itself is illegal. Why do you take decisions that hurt the self-respect of Kannadigas?” he asked.

He further questioned whether it was right for the government to distribute houses built with taxpayers' money at will.

Vijayendra alleged that the change in stance came after statements by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and after AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal allegedly threatened the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

He claimed the Chief Minister is in a situation of trying to save his chair, while the Deputy Chief Minister is in a situation of trying to secure the Chief Minister's chair.

“What injustice have the poor of our state committed?” Vijayendra asked.

Recalling earlier instances, he said Siddaramaiah had announced the construction of 100 houses in Kerala's Wayanad after devastating floods and had immediately announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh in cases of death due to elephant attacks there.

“If you can build houses and give compensation in Kerala, what injustice have the poor of our state committed?” he asked.

He said farmers in the state were devastated due to excessive rainfall and were expecting relief from the Chief Minister.“Instead of responding to farmers' distress, did the Chief Minister not sit pointing fingers at the Centre?” he questioned.

Questioning the government's housing record, Vijayendra said attempts to save or capture the Chief Minister's chair have resulted in injustice to the state and the poor. He said that CM Siddaramaiah had claimed during 2013-18, a total of 14.5 lakh houses were constructed, while during the BJP government's tenure, only 5.19 lakh houses were built. As of March 2023, about 12 lakh houses were pending, for which Rs 17,815 crore was required to meet the target.

He recalled that the Chief Minister had announced in the 2023 Budget that three lakh houses would be completed and handed over to beneficiaries during the current year, with an allocation of Rs 2,450 crore.“It has been two-and-a-half years since this government came to power. How many houses have you built for the poor in this period?” he asked.

Vijayendra said the government should first provide houses to the poor and the extremely poor of the state before thinking about people from neighbouring states. He said it was unfortunate that one had to remind Siddaramaiah that he is the Chief Minister of Karnataka.“It is the misfortune of this land that the Chief Minister is attempting to hurt the interests of Kannadigas,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member Eeranna Kadadi; MLAs Abhay Patil, Nikhil Katti, Vitthal Halagekar; BJP Rural district president Subhash Patil; City district president Geeta Sutar; former MLAs Sanjay Patil and Anil Benake; BJP leaders M.L. Muttennavar, M.B. Jirali and Ravi Patil, along with other senior leaders, were present.