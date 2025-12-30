403
US makes first known land attack on Venezuela
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced that US forces destroyed a “big facility” along Venezuela’s coast, marking what appears to be the first reported land strike by the US inside the country.
Trump first referenced the operation in a radio interview on Friday, stating, “We just knocked out… a big plant or big facility where the ships come from. So we hit them very hard.” Speaking at Mar-a-Lago alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, he described the target as an “implementation” area allegedly connected to drug trafficking.
“There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs,” he said.
Details about the strike remain unclear, including the facility’s exact location, method of attack, the extent of the damage, and any potential casualties. The Pentagon and US Southern Command have deferred questions to the White House, which has not issued a statement.
Trump has previously hinted at the possibility of US land strikes in Venezuela and has authorized covert CIA operations as part of broader efforts to pressure President Nicolas Maduro. He declined to confirm CIA involvement in the latest strike, saying, “I don’t want to say that. I know exactly who it was, but I don’t want to say who it was. But you know, it was along the shore.”
The Venezuelan government has not publicly acknowledged the reported attack. Caracas has repeatedly denied involvement in drug trafficking, describing such claims as fabricated to justify efforts at regime change.
The strike follows months of rising tensions between the US and Venezuela. Since early September, US forces have targeted at least 30 vessels allegedly involved in drug trafficking, resulting in at least 107 deaths. The US has increased its military presence in the Caribbean, deploying 15,000 troops and several warships.
In addition, US authorities have seized multiple tankers transporting Venezuelan oil in international waters, alleging violations of Washington’s sanctions. Caracas has condemned the actions as “piracy” and accused Trump of attempting to seize control of the country’s oil reserves.
