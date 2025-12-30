403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Vows Non-Diplomatic Response to Attack on Putin’s Residence
(MENAFN) Russia has declared that its reaction to the attempted Ukrainian drone strike on President Vladimir Putin’s official residence will not be diplomatic, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported that during the night of December 28–29, “the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles on the state residence of the president of the Russian Federation in Novgorod Region.”
He confirmed that all 91 drones were intercepted, with no casualties or damage recorded.
Lavrov emphasized that although Moscow remains engaged in the US-mediated peace talks, “Russia’s negotiating position will be revised” in response to Ukraine’s “reckless actions.” He added, “Targets for retaliatory strikes and the time for their implementation by the Russian Armed Forces have been determined.”
Zakharova later told Russian media that “the answers will not be diplomatic. Let them not get their hopes up,” describing the attempted strike as unprecedented. She stressed, “The unprecedented nature of this attack lies in the fact that it was carried out during the negotiations in the United States… At the very moment, when plans are being discussed, this, excuse me, bloody, rabid, terrorist scum, is undermining peace efforts.”
Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported that during the night of December 28–29, “the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles on the state residence of the president of the Russian Federation in Novgorod Region.”
He confirmed that all 91 drones were intercepted, with no casualties or damage recorded.
Lavrov emphasized that although Moscow remains engaged in the US-mediated peace talks, “Russia’s negotiating position will be revised” in response to Ukraine’s “reckless actions.” He added, “Targets for retaliatory strikes and the time for their implementation by the Russian Armed Forces have been determined.”
Zakharova later told Russian media that “the answers will not be diplomatic. Let them not get their hopes up,” describing the attempted strike as unprecedented. She stressed, “The unprecedented nature of this attack lies in the fact that it was carried out during the negotiations in the United States… At the very moment, when plans are being discussed, this, excuse me, bloody, rabid, terrorist scum, is undermining peace efforts.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment