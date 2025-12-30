WEF Boosts Security Measures After Sydney Attack

That's why Davos needs to be prepared.“The attack in Australia was not expected,” said Schlegel in an interview with Südostschweiz on Tuesday. On December 14, two assailants shot at a crowd at the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, killing 15 people and injuring dozens.

For the World Economic Forum (WEF), the threat of terrorism is nothing new. For 25 years, the organisation in Davos has been consistently geared towards terrorism, said the Graubünden police commander. Improvements are incorporated into security planning every year. However, the existing basic system is“strong and very effective”, said Schlegel.

The security situation is assessed on an ongoing basis. According to the police commander, in addition to the cantonal police, the Federal Intelligence Service and the Federal Security Service are also responsible for this.“The increased threat situation means that we have to be even better prepared for individual perpetrators and small groups who can carry out attacks with simple means – including suicide attacks,” said Schlegel.

