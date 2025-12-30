Six in 10 adults reckon New Year's Eve is the most overrated night of the year.

A survey of 2,000 adults found half of them are planning to stay in this December 31st, expecting to save the average of £116 it would cost for a night out.

As more than seven in 10 (72 per cent) also said staying in for NYE is all around more enjoyable than going out.

With Gen Z and millennials the most likely generations to attend a house party this New Year instead of heading out to bars or clubs.

As 39 per cent look for a 'more relaxed atmosphere' and 'better food and drink'.

Across all adults, nearly four in 10 said every New Year's Eve night out they've been on has been 'disappointing'.

With some of the biggest bugbears about heading out for NYE including overcrowded venues (47 per cent), pricey drinks and queues at bars (both 38 per cent).

Jana Ulaite, from Pizza Hut UK, which commissioned the research to celebrate its new festive pizza range, said: "New Year's Eve shouldn't mean breaking the bank – but it shouldn't mean compromising on how you want to spend your night, either.

“It's a no brainer that many are celebrating NYE with friends and family – wherever that may be - because bringing people together to have a great time is what it's really about.”

The study found nearly one in five (17 per cent) of those polled will simply have friends over for food and drink instead of going out.

And 13 per cent of them will opt for washing-up-busting takeaway to share and enjoy, with pizza making the top three cuisines of choice, alongside Chinese and Indian.

But 24 per cent feel 'pressured by social expectations' to hit the town – rising to 44 per cent of Gen Zs, according to the OnePoll figures.

Jana Ulaite from Pizza Hut UK, added:“It's New Year's, and you should be able to celebrate it however you want to.

“Embrace the freedom to choose how you spend NYE this year.

“We hope that whether you choose to hit the town, or stay home with friends or family, you're feeding good times, with great food and people that you love.”