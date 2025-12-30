'Open Hooliganism': BJP After ECI Observer's Vehicle Attacked In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday alleged 'open hooliganism' by Trinamool Congress workers after a vehicle of an Election Commission of India (ECI) observer was reportedly attacked in Mograhat in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The incident occurred when Special Roll Observer C. Murugan, who has been assigned to supervise the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the South 24 Parganas and Kolkata South Lok Sabha constituencies, visited Mograhat for a field inspection. During the visit, protests reportedly broke out, and demonstrators allegedly damaged the handle lock of a door of the observer's vehicle. Following the incident, the ECI has asked Murugan to submit a detailed report.

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told IANS,“Trinamool Congress leaders are openly issuing threats, saying that hands and legs will be broken, because they want to protect infiltrators. This clearly shows that law and order in West Bengal have completely collapsed. Today, only jihadis, terrorists, infiltrators, and criminals are safe in the state. The Election Commission should take very serious cognisance of this matter, as these attacks are being carried out deliberately to protect Mamata Banerjee's alleged vote bank of infiltrators and Rohingyas.”

BJP leader Narendra Kumar Kashyap said the incident reflected a larger pattern of undermining democratic institutions in the state.

“Under Didi's government, democracy in West Bengal is being weakened, whether it is during panchayat elections, general elections, or even important exercises like the SIR involving Election Commission officials. What is happening in Bengal is against the law and against democratic values. Mamata Banerjee should clearly state her position on the Election Commission, which is an autonomous constitutional body,” he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal also condemned the incident, calling it“open hooliganism by Mamata Banerjee's goons”. He alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to protect illegal migrants for political gains.

“In a democracy, the right to vote belongs only to Indian citizens. Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers are being treated as a dedicated vote bank, which is why no action is taken against them,” he added.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said government institutions in West Bengal had been“hijacked by anarchist and anti-national forces”.

“Action should be taken against those responsible, but instead of acting, the Mamata government is allegedly providing them protection,” he said.

BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya said the opposition to electoral observers was limited to West Bengal.

“There is no problem in states like Uttar Pradesh or Assam. The problem exists only with Mamata Banerjee. Whether they are observers or officials, they are being targeted. The court has also said that officials carrying out their duties must be given protection. Forming a government based on votes from Rohingyas is not right for the country and should not be tolerated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress Maharashtra Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil offered a differing view, raising questions about the SIR process itself.

“When names are repeatedly removed from voter lists and dead voters are shown as alive, the SIR process appears designed to benefit the BJP and cut opposition votes. People seem to have understood this agenda. While violence cannot be supported, questions must also be asked about what the police are doing and why the SIR process has failed to build public trust. These are issues for the BJP, its allies, and the Election Commission to answer,” he said.