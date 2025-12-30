403
Australian Federal Police Say No Wider Cell Behind Sydney Shooting
(MENAFN) Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett announced Tuesday that the father-son duo charged in this month's deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney operated independently without connections to a larger network.
No evidence suggests the two men functioned within a broader terrorist cell, Barrett stated during a briefing on the counter-terrorism investigation following the Dec. 14 assault, an Australian broadcasting agency reported.
The attack, which erupted during a Hanukkah observance, claimed 15 lives and left approximately 42 individuals wounded.
One suspected gunman died in the incident, while the second sustained life-threatening injuries.
Naveed Akram, 24, faces 59 criminal charges related to the shooting, including 15 murder counts.
Barrett informed reporters that investigators found no indication Naveed and his father Sajid received instructions from external parties to execute the attack.
"Given impending court processes and other security matters, I can't provide all the details that we have," she added.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking at the identical press conference, justified his administration's refusal to convene a national royal commission examining the attack despite public pressure.
Canberra remains committed to "bringing the country together," he said.
