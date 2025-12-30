403
Foreign Secretary orders review of Abd El Fattah case failures
(MENAFN) Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has launched a review into what she describes as “serious information failures” surrounding the case of British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El Fattah.
In a letter to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Cooper explained that she, Sir Keir Starmer, and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy “were all unaware” of Mr Abd El Fattah’s historical tweets, which they regard as “abhorrent.”
The controversy emerged after political parties called for the activist to be stripped of his UK citizenship and deported following the resurfacing of social media posts in which he appeared to call for the killing of Zionists. Mr Abd El Fattah has apologized, saying he understood “how shocking and hurtful” the posts were.
Starmer faced criticism for saying he was “delighted” by Mr Abd El Fattah’s return to the UK on Friday, three months after the democracy activist was freed from prison in Egypt. On Monday, he described the tweets as “absolutely abhorrent” and said the government was “taking steps to review the information failures in this case.” He added, “With the rise of antisemitism, and recent horrific attacks, I know this has added to the distress of many in the Jewish community in the UK.”
Conservative shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick renewed calls for the activist’s removal from the UK, while Reform UK announced plans to change the law to allow for the revocation of citizenship and deportation. Party leader Nigel Farage said previous governments had “opened our doors to evil people.”
Cooper’s review, she said, found that previous foreign secretaries and prime ministers had spoken publicly about Mr Abd El Fattah without being briefed on the tweets. She added that civil servants handling the case were also unaware of them, calling the lapse “an unacceptable failure” and describing existing due diligence procedures as “completely inadequate for this situation.” She instructed the most senior civil servant in the Foreign Office to examine the case and the broader systems for handling high-profile consular and human rights cases to ensure lessons are learned.
Among the resurfaced tweets, one from 2012 stated: "I am a racist, I don't like white people," and another appeared to say, “killing any colonialists and specially Zionists heroic, we need to kill more of them.” He was also accused of saying police have no rights and that “we should kill them all.” Mr Abd El Fattah “unequivocally” apologized, stressing that he takes allegations of antisemitism “very seriously” and argued that some posts were “completely twisted out of their meaning.”
He added, "I am shaken that, just as I am being reunited with my family for the first time in 12 years, several historic tweets of mine have been republished and used to question and attack my integrity and values, escalating to calls for the revocation of my citizenship." His sister, Mona Seif, described the situation as a "never ending nightmare," saying on X that it was heartbreaking and infuriating to witness what she called a “vile campaign” against him and their family.
The Foreign Office emphasized that securing Mr Abd El Fattah’s release had been “a long-standing priority under successive governments.” He was convicted in Egypt in 2021 of “spreading fake news” and later granted British citizenship through his London-born mother. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp admitted he had been unaware of the tweets at the time but said he now believed the activist “should have his citizenship revoked.”
Dame Emily Thornberry, chair of the Foreign Affairs committee, countered that Mr Abd El Fattah is a British citizen entitled to return and that the government had acted to secure his release from what human rights groups described as a grossly unfair trial. A government source confirmed there were no legal avenues to block his entry, even if officials had known about the social media posts. Downing Street noted the high legal bar for revoking citizenship, which generally requires fraud in obtaining it or a significant national security threat—conditions unlikely to apply in this case.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said, "We welcome the return of a British citizen unfairly detained abroad, as we would in all cases and as we have done in the past. That said, it doesn't change the fact that we have condemned the nature of these historic tweets, and we consider them to be abhorrent, and we've been very clear about that."
Alaa Abd El Fattah, a writer and software developer, rose to prominence during the 2011 uprising that ousted former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. He spent more than a decade in prison and was released in September following a presidential pardon, aided by a long campaign from his family and lobbying by the British government. In October, he said he was “learning how to get back into life” in an interview from Cairo.
