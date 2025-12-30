Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Somalia Thanks Azerbaijan For Support Of Territorial Integrity

Somalia Thanks Azerbaijan For Support Of Territorial Integrity


2025-12-30 03:43:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Somalia has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its principled position in support of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Azernews reports that Ahmed Gaashaan, Deputy Director of Communications at the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared the message on his“X” account.

The statement came after the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, on December 29, reaffirmed its full support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia within its internationally recognized borders. The ministry stressed that“the recognition of the Somaliland region of Somalia is contrary to the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter.”

MENAFN30122025000195011045ID1110538052



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search