Somalia Thanks Azerbaijan For Support Of Territorial Integrity

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Somalia has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its principled position in support of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Azernews reports that Ahmed Gaashaan, Deputy Director of Communications at the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared the message on his“X” account.

The statement came after the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, on December 29, reaffirmed its full support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia within its internationally recognized borders. The ministry stressed that“the recognition of the Somaliland region of Somalia is contrary to the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter.”