Lavrov says Russia to reassess Ukraine talks after drone attack
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the country will adjust its “negotiating position” in ongoing talks over Ukraine after an attempted drone strike targeted President Vladimir Putin’s residence.
In a statement released Monday, Lavrov described the incident, saying that on the night of December 28-29, “the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack, using 91 long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles on the state residence of the president of the Russian Federation in Novgorod Region.” He added that all 91 drones were intercepted, and there were no reports of casualties or damage on the ground.
Lavrov stressed that the attack occurred while Russian and US representatives were involved in “intensive negotiations.”
The minister indicated that although Moscow remains committed to the US-mediated efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, “Russia’s negotiating position will be revised” in response to Ukraine’s “reckless actions.”
He concluded by stating, “Targets for retaliatory strikes and the time for their implementation by the Russian Armed Forces have been determined.”
