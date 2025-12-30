403
Musk turns blind eye on Gaza’s genocide with trip to Israel
(MENAFN) Amid the devastation of a two-year genocide that has resulted in over 71,000 deaths, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has agreed to an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Israel.
According to reports, Netanyahu met with Musk and invited him to attend a Smart Transportation Conference scheduled for March, an invitation the billionaire accepted.
The meeting reportedly included discussions on ongoing collaboration with Tesla and efforts to advance legislation related to autonomous vehicles. The two also talked about “promoting and developing artificial intelligence technologies in Israel,” according to the statement.
“We intend to propel Israel forward and turn it into a global leader in the field, just as we did in cyber and other technologies,” Netanyahu told Musk, as cited by the statement.
Since October 2023, the genocide has resulted in more than 71,200 deaths, predominantly among women and children, and left over 171,000 people injured, with the Gaza Strip left in widespread ruin.
Even after a ceasefire took effect on October 10, Israel continues to restrict access to the territory, limiting humanitarian aid and obstructing reconstruction efforts.
Netanyahu is facing charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Reports indicate that the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 due to alleged atrocities in Gaza.
