Hamas Top Military Spokesperson Killed in Israeli Strike
(MENAFN) Hamas' military faction, the Al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed Monday that its longtime spokesman Abu Obeida was killed during Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
The revelation came through a successor who has adopted the identical alias during a broadcast news conference, marking a significant leadership transition within the militant organization.
Dressed in the signature attire linked to the position, the replacement spokesman disclosed that Abu Obeida—born Hudhaifa Samir Al-Kahlout and alternately known as Abu Ibrahim—had perished in the conflict.
He said Abu Obeida "remained connected to his people during the darkest circumstances" and confirmed that several other senior leaders were also killed, including former Hamas military leader Mohammed Sinwar.
Abu Obeida assumed the role of official military spokesman for the organization in 2005.
His profile rose dramatically following his 2006 declaration regarding the detention of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, and he subsequently emerged as a central figure during Israeli military operations targeting Gaza, most notably throughout the 2014 confrontation.
His final public message was recorded July 18. Internal Hamas sources indicate he was fatally struck in an Israeli aerial bombardment on Gaza dated Aug. 30.
One day later, on Aug. 31, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz publicly announced that the spokesman of Hamas's armed wing, Abu Obeida, had been killed in a strike in the Gaza Strip.
