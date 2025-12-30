Diagnostics Device CDMO Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Diagnostics Device CDMO Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 45.18 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 129.56 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.46% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The diagnostics device CDMO market is driven by the increasing structural complexity of diagnostic devices and testing platforms, which encourages OEMs to outsource specialized manufacturing and development activities. As diagnostic products integrate electronics, software-enabled components, microfluidics, and disposable consumables within a single system, sponsors rely on CDMOs to manage interdisciplinary production workflows, supplier coordination, and compliance documentation. This outsourcing approach supports portfolio expansion while limiting fixed infrastructure exposure and internal operational burden. However, the market faces restraint from the high level of customization required for diagnostic device programs, which reduces standardization across manufacturing processes. Frequent design iterations, platform-specific tooling, and varied regulatory documentation requirements increase onboarding effort and production planning complexity for CDMOs, slowing program transitions from development to commercial scale. These factors place pressure on capacity utilization and margin predictability, particularly for low-volume or highly specialized diagnostic devices. Despite these challenges, the market presents a strong opportunity through the growing convergence of diagnostics with digital health and data-driven testing models. Expansion of connected diagnostic devices, home-based testing platforms, and integrated data reporting systems creates demand for CDMOs capable of supporting electronics integration, connectivity validation, and system-level verification alongside traditional manufacturing services. Contract manufacturers that align production capabilities with software-enabled diagnostics and remote monitoring architectures position themselves to capture long-term partnerships across evolving diagnostic ecosystems. This shift toward digitally integrated diagnostics supports sustained outsourcing demand and opens new service avenues beyond conventional device assembly and component manufacturing.

Market Highlights



Service Type: By Service Type, contract manufacturing dominated the market with a revenue share of 50.23% in 2025.

Class: Based on Class, the Class II segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.36% in 2025.

Application: Based on Application, the infectious disease diagnostics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 45.67% in 2025.

End Use: Based on End Use, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 44.34% in 2025. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 50.54% in 2025.

Competitive Players

Jabil Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Integer Holdings CorporationFLEX Ltd.Sanmina CorporationCelestica Inc.Phillips MedisizePlexus Corp.Nipro CorporationViant Technology LLCCenogenics CorporationNova Biomedical CorporationWilsonian LLCHiArcAlmac GroupAbingdon HealthOthers Recent Developments

February 2025: Jabil Inc. acquired Pharmaceutics International, Inc. a CDMO with expertise in aseptic filling, lyophilization, and oral solid dose manufacturing - expanding Jabil's CDMOservice offerings.

Segmentation

By Service Type (2026-2034)Contract ManufacturingAccessories ManufacturingAssembly ManufacturingComponent ManufacturingDevice ManufacturingContract DevelopmentProduct Design and Development ServicesTesting & ValidationQuality ManagementOthersPackaging, Labelling & SterilizationRegulatory AffairsOthersBy Class (2026-2034)Class IClass IIClass IIIBy Application (2026-2034)Infectious Disease DiagnosticsOncology DiagnosticsCardiometabolic DiagnosticsGenetic & Genomic TestingRespiratory & Critical Care DiagnosticsOthersBy End Use (2026-2034)Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical CompaniesOthers