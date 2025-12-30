The Most Expensive New Year's Eve Destinations Revealed

Dhaka: Miami Beach has topped a global survey as the most expensive destination for New Year's Eve, with hotel prices reaching USD 1,187 for the cheapest available double room for a three-night stay.

This marks a 197pc premium compared to regular January rates.

The survey by Cheap Hotels, which analyzed hotel prices in 60 major cities, revealed that Rio de Janeiro and New York City ranked second and third, with prices of USD 1,172 and USD 1,164, respectively.

Rio's rates are 284pc higher than usual, while New York sees a 236pc increase.

Edinburgh, Scotland, ranked fourth with rooms priced at USD 1,040, followed by Sydney at USD 1,035. Vienna, the most expensive city in the EU, placed sixth at USD 994.

Compared to 2022, hotel rates surged most sharply in Bangkok (+94pc) and Copenhagen (+72pc). At the other end of the spectrum, Phnom Penh is the most affordable destination, with rooms costing just USD 20 per night.

Interestingly, Lima, Peru, is the only city where New Year's Eve accommodation is cheaper than in January, with a 13pc decrease in rates.

-B