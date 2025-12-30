Bangladesh’ S Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia Passes Away
“My mother is no more,” Zia's elder son and Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) acting Chairman Trique Rahman said. Zia was BNP's chairperson.ADVERTISEMENT
Her personal physician, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, said she breathed her last early on Tuesday while receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
Zia was a three-time prime minister and held the position of chairperson of BNP.
BNP officials said Zia's funeral prayer was expected to be held on Wednesday at Dhaka Manik Mia Avenue in front of the parliament complex.
