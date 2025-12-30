Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh&#8217 S Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia Passes Away

2025-12-30 03:09:55
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dhaka- Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, Khaleda Zia, who played a major role in restoring democracy after a period of tumultuous military rule and dominated the country's politics for decades, died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

“My mother is no more,” Zia's elder son and Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) acting Chairman Trique Rahman said. Zia was BNP's chairperson.

Her personal physician, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, said she breathed her last early on Tuesday while receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

Zia was a three-time prime minister and held the position of chairperson of BNP.

BNP officials said Zia's funeral prayer was expected to be held on Wednesday at Dhaka Manik Mia Avenue in front of the parliament complex.

Kashmir Observer

