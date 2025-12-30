Israel Diplomat Visits RSS Founder’ S Memorial
He was briefed about the historical, cultural, and ideological significance of Smruti Mandir, the RSS stated in a release.ADVERTISEMENT
Revach was given an overview of the life and work of Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and the role of Smruti Mandir as a centre of inspiration for millions across the country, it said.
The consul general showed keen interest in understanding the organisational journey and social initiatives associated with the Sangh, according to the release.
The release said the visit took place in a cordial atmosphere, reflecting mutual respect and cultural understanding.
