Rain And Snow Forecast For Several Parts Of Pakistan As Cold Weather Persists

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and snowfall in various parts of the country, advising citizens to remain cautious in view of the expected weather conditions.

According to the PMD, Islamabad is likely to experience cold weather with partly cloudy skies. Rain and snowfall are expected in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram, Waziristan and Bannu. The department has also predicted rain and snowfall at a few places in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Punjab, rain is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhang and Sheikhupura. Similar weather conditions are likely in Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Shorkot, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalnagar and Okara. However, fog is expected to persist in Kasur, Khanewal, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

The PMD has also forecast rain in several areas of Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Musa Khel, Turbat, Gwadar, Jiwani, Lasbela, Qila Saifullah, Noshki, Zhob, Qalat, Barkhan, Kech, Awaran, Chaghi, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk and Kharan.

In Sindh, rain is expected in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Naushahro Feroze and Jamshoro, while fog is likely to prevail in Sukkur, Rohri, Shikarpur, Kashmore and Mohenjo Daro.

The Meteorological Department has urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures due to the expected adverse weather conditions.