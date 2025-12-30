Winged Guests Rosy Starlings Arrive In Large Numbers In TN's Thoothukudi

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 30 (IANS) Thousands of Rosy Starlings, a migratory bird species native to Eastern Europe and Central Asia, have arrived in large numbers across Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu, turning the skies into a spectacular display of swirling wings.

The seasonal visitors have spread across wetlands, agricultural lands, salt pans and even urban neighbourhoods, drawing widespread attention from bird enthusiasts and local residents.

The birds have been sighted in large concentrations along the Thamirabarani river basin, especially around Perungulam, Pattinamarudhur and nearby villages.

This year's arrival has been far more prominent than in previous seasons, with massive flocks seen moving in coordinated formations across the sky, particularly during the late afternoon hours.

R.K. Periyaswamy, an avid bird watcher, noted that the rosy starlings have taken over several traditional roosting areas, forcing smaller local bird species to move away. The babul trees surrounding water bodies, especially those planted under social forestry programmes, have emerged as key resting sites for the birds, offering both shelter and safety.

Environmentalist Rajani U.V. point out that the abundance of water in the Thamirabarani system this year has played a major role in attracting the birds. With tanks and wetlands full, the region offers ideal feeding and roosting conditions.

The species is known to feed on insects such as locusts and worms, making it an important contributor to natural pest control.

At the same time, the sudden surge in bird numbers has caused concern among farmers cultivating minor millets such as cumbu and cholam. Many farmers report crop damage as large flocks descend on fields nearing harvest.

While acknowledging the ecological importance of the species, cultivators are urging authorities to study the impact and consider measures to protect standing crops.

Experts note that rosy starlings have been visiting Tamil Nadu regularly over the past several years, with sightings increasing steadily in urban and semi-urban landscapes. Their growing presence highlights both the ecological richness of the region and the need for balanced conservation strategies.

As the seasonal visitors continue to dominate the skies of Thoothukudi, conservationists are calling on the district administration to safeguard key roosting habitats, particularly mature trees around water bodies, to ensure that the region remains a safe and sustainable haven for these remarkable migratory birds.