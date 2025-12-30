UP Cleric's Fatwa On New Year Celebrations Draws Ire Across Political Spectrum

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Political reactions have poured in, following a controversial statement and fatwa issued by All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, urging Muslims in India not to engage in New Year festivities.

Leaders across party lines have criticised the statement, stressing social harmony, constitutional values, and individual freedom.

Reacting to cleric's unsolicited advice, UP minister Danish Azad Ansari said such remarks should be consciously avoided.

“In my view, many people celebrate and enjoy the New Year, so it is not appropriate to make negative remarks about it. We should all consciously avoid such statements. The focus should be on moving forward together as a society, spreading happiness, and ensuring that people of all communities and religions live peacefully. The aim should be this, and unnecessary criticism should be avoided,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a sharper tone, questioning the Maulana's credibility.

“First, tell the Maulana sahib that if he claims on television every day that he has issued a fatwa, then appearing on TV itself is prohibited under Shariat. He is himself doing what is considered haram by regularly coming on television and issuing fatwas. He should first fully follow Shariat and stop appearing on TV.”

“The confidence of this hateful Maulana is high because the Congress party and a particular group form an ecosystem that claims Shariat is above the Constitution. It is the Congress ecosystem that is emboldening such Maulanas, which is why they want to run the country through fatwas and Shariat,” Poonawalla added.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal also dismissed the fatwa, asserting constitutional supremacy.“What the Maulana says may be unlawful for him, but people in this country celebrate and enjoy New Year. His fatwas hold no importance. India is governed by the Constitution, not Sharia, and such statements have no authority here,” he said.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma echoed similar sentiments, emphasising democratic values.“India is a democratic country, and such statements are unnecessary. I don't think any fatwa of this kind is needed in a democratic country like India. Anyone who earns and lives with their family can welcome the New Year and celebrate happiness with their spouse and children,” he said.

The controversy arose after AIMJ President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi issued a fatwa advising Muslims not to celebrate the New Year, claiming it violates Islamic law. Sharia, which is derived from the Quran and the traditions of the Prophet, provides moral and legal guidance for religious duties and aspects of daily life.

In his fatwa, Razvi stated that activities like singing and dancing are completely haram in Islam, and therefore, New Year celebrations are also haram. He said such acts are considered criminal under Shariat and urged Muslim youth to stay away from these celebrations.

Speaking to IANS, Razvi said,“Celebrating the New Year is not permissible according to Sharia. On the night of December 31, New Year celebrations take place, which involve many inappropriate activities such as dancing, singing, shows, alcohol consumption, chaos, misbehaviour, and other immoral acts. Islam forbids all of these actions.”