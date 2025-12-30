403
Iranian leader calls for diplomatic talks with protesters
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that his administration is prioritizing economic reforms alongside dialogue with protesters, stressing that the livelihoods of ordinary citizens remain his foremost daily concern.
“The livelihood of the people is my daily concern,” Pezeshkian said, adding that the government has placed “fundamental actions” on its agenda to reform the monetary and banking system and protect citizens’ purchasing power.
In a statement posted on the X platform, Pezeshkian said he has instructed the interior minister to engage with protesters’ representatives and listen to their legitimate demands through dialogue, enabling the government to address grievances responsibly and work toward solutions.
His comments followed Iran’s largest demonstrations in three years, which erupted on Monday after the national currency, the rial, plunged to a record low against the US dollar. The protests were further fueled by the resignation of Central Bank Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin, with demonstrations reported in Tehran and several other cities.
Iran’s economy has been under severe strain, grappling with soaring inflation, a collapsing currency, near-stagnant GDP growth, and capital flight, challenges widely attributed to the impact of US sanctions.
