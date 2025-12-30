Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Katara Opens 'Legacy Of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022' Exhibition


2025-12-30 02:10:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, inaugurated the 'Legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022' exhibition, yesterday. The exhibition opened in the presence of General Manager of Katara, Prof Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti and several other dignitaries. The exhibition is open to the public from today (December 30) from 10am to 10pm at Building 45 in Katara. The exhibition showcases the cultural, sporting, and social legacies of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, highlighting the enduring influence of the tournament on Qatar as well as the international football scene. It is expected to draw visitors eager to revisit memorable moments from the World Cup and gain insight into how the historic event continues to influence Qatar's cultural and sporting development.

The Peninsula

