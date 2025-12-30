Qatar Champions Global Cultural Exchange Through Katara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar continues to consolidate its position as a regional cultural beacon through the dynamic work of Katara Cultural Village, which has, over the years, acted as the epicentre of artistic, social, and heritage activities.

With a year-round calendar of festivals, exhibitions, theatrical shows and community-focused programmes, Katara has provided a platform for Qatari artists, supported intercultural dialogue, and welcomed international performers and visitors.

Its blend of traditional heritage celebrations and global cultural exchanges aligns with the country's strategy to invest in the creative economy and showcase Qatar's identity on the world stage, making Katara a symbol of national pride and cultural diplomacy.

The year opened with one of Katara's most anticipated musical gatherings, the Katara Oud Festival, held from January 22 to 25. This celebrated the oud, a cornerstone of Arab musical expression, featuring performances by acclaimed musicians and cultural workshops that drew music enthusiasts from across the region.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Katara hosted an extensive programme of events designed for family participation and reflection.

The schedule included religious lectures at the iconic Katara Mosque, the 14th Session of the Holy Quran Memorisation Competition, and nightly ceremonial activities such as the traditional Al-Musahar walk. Sporting competitions like beach volleyball and chess added a social and recreational dimension. A popular crafts market and public exhibitions, such as the Soul of Gold show, offered cultural and artistic engagement throughout the month.

In June, the cultural village marked Eid al-Adha with a suite of entertainment and cultural offerings. Across June 6–8, visitors enjoyed fireworks, street arts, folk performances, traditional handicraft markets, and authentic cuisine along the Katara Corniche.

Katara's role as an artistic hub continued in the summer with the Summer 2025 Fine Art Exhibition hosted by the Qatar Fine Arts Society. Opening in July, the exhibition showcased more than 70 works.

December 2025 was especially vibrant as Katara aligned its programming with the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, transforming the village into a dynamic cultural and entertainment hub.

From December 1 to 18, Katara presented over 45 events that blended sport, art, and heritage.

Daily activities along the Corniche included theatrical performances, live music, folk dance troupes, and visual art exhibitions that celebrated Arab identity and cultural diversity. Football fans gathered at Al Hikma Square to watch live match screenings on large screens in an engaging fan zone.

A number of thematic exhibitions were staged, including the Qatari Fine Art Exhibition, the Arab Cup Stamp Exhibition, and the History of the Oud Exhibition, offering cultural depth alongside popular entertainment.

December also saw the return of the Qatar International Arts Festival with the theme“Sustainability and Innovation in Art.” Running from December 7 to 12, the festival featured workshops, interactive installations, live art sessions, and an art auction that brought together more than 450 artists from over 70 countries.

The cultural calendar concluded with the inaugural Doha Tattoo International Military Music Festival from December 16 to 20, which brought military bands and marching performances from around the world to Katara. Across 2025, Katara Cultural Village showcased a broad spectrum of activities that reflected both Qatar's cultural traditions and its global outlook

From religious observances and heritage festivals to contemporary art exhibitions and international music events, the village offered a dynamic calendar that engaged families, art lovers, sports fans, and cultural tourists alike reinforcing its role as a vital cultural landmark in Doha.