MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 29, 2025 8:04 am - The GAC M8 and GAC Empow, showcased at GAC AVTODOM, won the 2025 Car of the Year Award in Russia

GAC won the national Car of the Year 2025 Award in Russia. Two of the brand's models topped the public vote. The GAC Empow was named best in the Middle Class category by Russian car owners. The GAC M8 took first place in the Minivan category.

The awards ceremony of the annual Car of the Year Award in Russia took place on November 20, 2025. The competition began in April. 1.2 million people voted over seven months. The competition results are traditionally an important indicator of car owners' trust in brands.

The flagship GAC M8 minivan reflects the brand's premium quality. A spacious, convertible interior with a 12-way power driver's seat and second-row seats with massage and heating functions, a modern 14.6-inch multimedia system and thoughtful ergonomics create a comfortable business-class environment. The vehicle is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, electromagnetic suspension and a variety of digital driver assistance systems. The GAC M8 is aimed at customers who value the combination of sophisticated design, functionality and convenience.

The GAC Empow sports sedan combines advanced technical specifications with distinctive design. A turbocharged 1.5-liter engine producing approximately 170 hp, a modern transmission and a controlled chassis ensure excellent acceleration and stability, making it one of the best models in the city sedan segment.

"GAC AVTODOM customers can personally evaluate the technical characteristics of the M8 and Empow models, winners of the 2025 Car of the Year Award in Russia, - commented Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales at GAC AVTODOM. – Russians' interest in the brand continues to grow steadily. The results of the public vote once again confirm the brand's popularity".

