Jordan Launches Pilot Labor Market Information System To Support Data-Driven Policy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) - The Ministry of Labor on Tuesday launched a pilot version of a national Labor Market Information System, aimed at providing a comprehensive, data-driven picture of employment trends and workforce demand.Labor Minister Khaled Al-Bakkar said the pilot phase marks the foundation of a system that will be available in Arabic and English and serve as a central reference for labor market data, offering diagnostic analysis of market conditions.Al-Bakkar said the platform is designed to support evidence-based government decision-making by providing updated labor market data and improving alignment between labor supply and demand.The system will be hosted on the ministry's website and will allow private-sector participation, particularly in data related to labor demand, workforce needs, employment trends and market analysis. It will include multiple datasets and indicators classified in line with international standards and methodologies.According to the ministry, the first phase of the system was developed in partnership with the Department of Statistics, the Social Security Corporation, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission, vocational training institutions, the Development and Employment Fund, and specialized research centers, including the Jordan Strategy Forum.Coordination was also carried out with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to ensure compliance with government cybersecurity standards and secure hosting infrastructure.The ministry said feedback on the pilot version will be collected to support further development ahead of full implementation.