Azerbaijani Oil Decreases In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $1.05, or 1.58%, on December 29 from the previous level, coming in at $65.57 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.96, or 1.49%, to $63.57 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $1.09, or 3.15%, to $33.53 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $1.01, or 1.59%, to $62.51 per barrel

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.