MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian Federation also lost 11,477 (+5) tanks, 23,841 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 35,589 (+19) artillery systems, 1,582 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,264 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 434 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 96,932 (+400), cruise missiles – 4,136 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 72,010 (+119), special equipment – 4,031 (+1).

Military show destruction of Russian convoy inregion during formation

Data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 29, as of 22:00, there were 136 clashes between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lin. The hottest spot remains the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attempted to attack 40 times.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine