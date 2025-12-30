Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses Another 1,220 Soldiers And One Multiple Launch Rocket System In War Against Ukraine

Russian Army Loses Another 1,220 Soldiers And One Multiple Launch Rocket System In War Against Ukraine


2025-12-30 02:03:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian Federation also lost 11,477 (+5) tanks, 23,841 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 35,589 (+19) artillery systems, 1,582 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,264 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 434 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 96,932 (+400), cruise missiles – 4,136 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 72,010 (+119), special equipment – 4,031 (+1).

Read also: Military show destruction of Russian convoy in Donetsk region during formation

Data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 29, as of 22:00, there were 136 clashes between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lin. The hottest spot remains the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attempted to attack 40 times.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN30122025000193011044ID1110537757



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search