Shree Nandu-Starrer Psych Siddhartha's Tickets To Be Priced At Rs 99 Each, Say Makers

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 30 (IANS) The makers of director Varun Reddy's upcoming youthful entertainer 'Psych Siddhartha', featuring actors Shree Nandu and Yaamini Bhaskar in the lead, have now announced that the tickets of the film would be sold at Rs 99 each.

For the unaware, the full-fledged youthful entertainer is to hit screens on January 1.

Participating in pre-release event organised by the unit of the film, producer D. Suresh Babu, whose production house is presenting the film, stating that while there were discussions being held about a decline in audiences coming to theatres to watch movies, especially small ones, what was happening was that sometimes, audiences were getting very enthusiastic about watching small movies in theaters.

The producer pointed out that some movies like 'Raju Weds Rambai' and 'Little Hearts' too were getting made. Pointing out that small movies were doing wonders in other languages, the producer said that there was hope for small movies. The reason for supporting this movie is that director Varun presented the movie in a very different way. The movie had been made very interestingly, he said.

"If the movie is good, the audience will definitely watch it. We are also keeping in mind the ticket rates. The ticket for this movie is only 99 rupees," he said.

The film, which is being produced by Shree Nandu and Shyam Sunder Reddy Thudi, is being backed Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.

Directed by Varun Reddy, the film, apart from Shree Nandu and Yaamini Bhaskar, will also feature a host of actors including Narasimha S, Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas, Sukesh, Wadekar Narsing, Bobby Ratakonda, Sakshi Atree Chaturvedi, Mounika and Pradyumna Billuri.

On the technical front, the film has music by music director Smaran Sai and cinematography by Prakash Reddy. Costumes for the film are by Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas and Prateek Nuti has edited it. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Kasarla Shyam, Niklesh Sunkoji, Manoj Kumar Juloori, Ashok Anand and Varun Reddy.