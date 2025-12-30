Udaipur Gang Rape Case: Three Accused Including IT Company CEO Sent To Jail

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 30 (IANS) In a major development in the Udaipur gang rape case, police have sent three accused -- including the CEO of an IT company -- to judicial custody after the completion of their remand period, officials said on Tuesday.

The case relates to the alleged gang rape of a female IT company manager in a moving car within the Sukher police station limits.

As part of the investigation, police have collected voice samples of all three accused to verify audio recordings recovered from a dashcam.

Medical examinations of the two male accused have also been conducted and will be matched with the victim's medical reports. Investigators have recovered the victim's clothes from the residence of one of the accused couples.

According to the FIR, the incident began after a birthday party held at a hotel on December 20. The victim had stated that while returning, smoking items were purchased from a shop before she was dropped off at home.

Police questioned hotel staff to verify the party and recorded the statement of the shopkeeper to confirm the purchase mentioned in the complaint.

Two other female employees who were present at the party were also questioned. Investigators closely examined the timeline, distance, and route taken from the hotel to the drop-off point.

CCTV footage from relevant locations has been collected and reviewed to corroborate the sequence of events.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, first committed objectionable acts with the victim inside the moving car. When the victim protested and requested to be dropped off at home, her pleas were ignored.

She was reportedly driven around in the car for nearly three hours, during which the alleged gang rape took place. Based on these findings, a case was registered against the accused.

The police stated that the investigation is ongoing and further evidence is being examined.