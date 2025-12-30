403
Ramaswamy Subramanian Joins Dvara KGFS as Deputy CEO
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, December 29, 2025: Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services (Dvara KGFS), a leading NBFC dedicated to fostering financial inclusion in deep rural villages across India has announced the appointment of Mr. Ramaswamy Subramanian as Deputy CEO.
Ramaswamy brings over n 30 years of cross-functional and cross-product experience in the BFSI and Consumer Loyalty sectors. Over the years, he has handled diverse responsibilities such as Product, Digital, Sales & Distribution, Marketing, Operations, Process Reengineering, Technology, and Business Solutions. Prior to joining Dvara KGFS, he headed product portfolios at Karnataka Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank.
His previous work experience also includes stints in HDFC Bank, Global Trust Bank, Reliance Mutual Fund, Reliance Capital, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, and AIMIA, the global leader in consumer loyalty. He has successfully launched and managed several innovative product lines and business verticals across his career. Ramaswamy has also been an entrepreneur in the digital lending space. He holds a Master’s degree in Management Studies from Mumbai University, specialising in Finance.
His appointment comes at a time when Dvara KGFS is deepening its presence across multiple states using an omni-channel led, technology enabled model to deliver financial solutions to rural and semi-urban households and micro-entrepreneurs.
Ramaswamy Subramanian back at Dvara KGFS” said Mr. LVLN Murthy, CEO, Dvara “GFS. “He joins us at a pivotal stage in our journey. His strong expertise in financial services, digital lending, and large-scale operations will further strengthen our leadership team. His strategic insight and sharp knowledge of customer-centric financial delivery will expediate our mission of enabling long-lasting financial well-being for our customers.”
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ramasw“my said, “I am delighted to rejoin Dvara KGFS at an exciting time in its journey as the organisation enters a new phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to enhance financial resilience, drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders.”
About Dvara KGFS:
Dvara KGFS is a Middle Layer NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Its mission is to maximize the financial well-being of individuals and nano and micro-businesses in India. With a strong presence in 11 states including Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Dvara KGFS operates across 110 districts with over 425 branches, serving more than half a million customers. Learn more at
