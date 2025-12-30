403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Stuck Below $90k While China Moves on Digital Yuan
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday 29 December 2025 — Crypto markets remained subdued over the festive period, with total market capitalisation hovering around the $3 trillion mark, according to analysis from eToro.
Bitcoin, which currently accounts for nearly two-thirds of the total crypto market capitalisation, continues to trade within a narrow range between the $85,000 support level and $90,000 resistance, as markets await a catalyst to push prices higher.
“Crypto markets have been fairly muted over the festive season, with bitcoin remaining range-bound and seemingly in need of a catalyst to drive prices higher,” said Simon Peters, Crypto Market Analyst at eToro. “There isn’t much in the way of major economic data this week to provide that spark, although the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday may offer greater insight into policymakers’ expectations for future interest rate cuts.”
Despite bitcoin reaching a new all-time high earlier in the year, the broader crypto market has faced challenges.
“It’s been a difficult year for cryptoassets,” Peters added. “While bitcoin did reach a new record high, it has since reversed those gains and is currently trading below where it started the year.”
Looking ahead, Peters remains cautiously optimistic.
“Heading into 2026, there are reasons for renewed optimism. With global financial conditions expected to ease, continued regulatory progress, potential spot ETF approvals and inflows, and a growing number of publicly listed companies establishing digital asset treasuries, the outlook for crypto could improve. We’ll be watching closely.”
Bitcoin, which currently accounts for nearly two-thirds of the total crypto market capitalisation, continues to trade within a narrow range between the $85,000 support level and $90,000 resistance, as markets await a catalyst to push prices higher.
“Crypto markets have been fairly muted over the festive season, with bitcoin remaining range-bound and seemingly in need of a catalyst to drive prices higher,” said Simon Peters, Crypto Market Analyst at eToro. “There isn’t much in the way of major economic data this week to provide that spark, although the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday may offer greater insight into policymakers’ expectations for future interest rate cuts.”
Despite bitcoin reaching a new all-time high earlier in the year, the broader crypto market has faced challenges.
“It’s been a difficult year for cryptoassets,” Peters added. “While bitcoin did reach a new record high, it has since reversed those gains and is currently trading below where it started the year.”
Looking ahead, Peters remains cautiously optimistic.
“Heading into 2026, there are reasons for renewed optimism. With global financial conditions expected to ease, continued regulatory progress, potential spot ETF approvals and inflows, and a growing number of publicly listed companies establishing digital asset treasuries, the outlook for crypto could improve. We’ll be watching closely.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment