Bangladesh Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia Dies At 80

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's former prime minister and one of the country's most influential political figures, has died at the age of 80, her party said on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) confirmed her death in a statement, marking the end of an era defined by intense political rivalry and repeated power shifts.

Khaleda Zia was the first woman elected prime minister of Bangladesh, serving two terms and playing a central role in shaping the country's modern political landscape.

Her career was also marked by corruption cases, which she consistently dismissed as politically motivated actions by her rivals.

Khaleda Zia led the BNP for decades and was the main political opponent of Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League, in a rivalry that dominated Bangladeshi politics for more than 30 years.

The two leaders alternated in power amid allegations of authoritarianism, political repression, and weakening democratic institutions, according to international rights groups.

The BNP said Khaleda Zia's health deteriorated after her release from prison on medical grounds in 2020, adding that repeated requests for overseas treatment were denied by the then government.

Following the removal of Sheikh Hasina in 2024, Bangladesh's interim authorities allowed Khaleda Zia to travel abroad for medical care, a move widely seen as a symbolic political shift.

